A north Lafayette city councilman is holding a public meeting this week to discuss a car wash proposed at the corner of Willow Street and Louisiana Avenue and the recent relocation of a temporary living facility nearby.
District 5 Councilman Glenn Lazard has called the meeting for 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Louisiana Avenue United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Ave., to gather input from residents before the car wash item goes before the city council on Tuesday.
A developer is seeking to build a car wash 2401 Louisiana Ave. that would require a vote to remove it from the Louisiana Avenue Overlay District since it does not allow car washes. The property also requires a change the zoning to commercial heavy.
The city zoning commission failed to move on the property during its September meeting, minutes show. Separate motions to deny and to approve the measure failed to pass.
Officials from Lafayette Consolidated Government and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will answer questions related to both items.