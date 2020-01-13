Angie Eckman was named president of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce in 2020 as the organization announced its officers for this year.
Owner and president of Adworks advertising and public relations firm, Eckman is program founder for Leadership Youngsville and in her seventh year on the chamber's board of directors, including 2014-2017 as president.
Other officers include Michael Williams as vice president and economic development chair, Michelle Trahan as secretary, Mo Vallot at treasurer, Reid Sellers as governmental chair and Tammie Romero as diplomat chair.
Others include Monica Meyers as Leadership Youngsville chair, Nicholas Niland as membership chair, Jonathon Smith at marketing chair, LaSonja Dunbar as education chair, Jonathan Pearce at fundraising chair and Robert Unterburger as past president.
