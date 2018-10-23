AT&T will hold an open house hiring event at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday to fill 100 positions at its Lafayette call center, 221 Venture Way.

The openings are for full-time call center reps with a salary of up to $33,540 with benefits and has additional performance-based bonuses available, according to a company announcement. The hires are to fill the demand they've been seeing in the market, said Sarah Olcott Allen, regional director of AT&T Louisiana external and legislative affairs.

"At AT&T, we want to make sure we are providing our customers with a high level of service they have come to expect," she said. "We're investing in out networks and people as part of that commitment. We're glad to welcome additional Louisiana residents to the AT&T family."

AT&T has two call centers in Louisiana, one in Baton Rouge and the other in Lafayette. It also employs more than 3,900 people statewide.

To apply, visit the company's website here.