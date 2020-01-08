Chilis

A Chili's restaurant neon sign stands lit in El Paso, Texas. The chain has filed documents to open at the site of the former O'Charley's restaurant. AP file

A commercial investment affiliate of Atlanta-based SunTrust Bank has flipped the Chili’s restaurant at 3220 NE Evangeline Thruway for a 16% profit in less than a year and a half.

An entity represented by SunTrust Equity Funding, LLC inked the sale for $5.1 million to Mill Valley, California-based Four Corners Property Trust on Dec. 27, according to land records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court. That followed SunTrust’s August 2018 acquisition of the property — which abuts Carencro city limits in unincorporated Lafayette Parish — from the Chili’s parent company, Brinker International, for $4.4 million.

Four Corners, a real estate investment trust, specializes in chain restaurants. The company owns 650 properties in 45 states, according to its website. As part of the sale, Four Corners takes over a 15-year lease with Chili’s that began in 2018.

Brinker International is building a new restaurant in the River Marketplace at 4301 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. A spokesperson with Stirling Properties has said the new restaurant will be a relocation of an existing one but could not say which one.

There is another Chili’s at 3905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, four blocks from the planned new location.

