Before she was president of The Advocate or held any position in leadership in the newspaper industry, Judi Terzotis had a very important job.
She was an intern with legendary University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.
Discover Lafayette Podcast - Judi Terzotis, President of The Advocate from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Terzotis talks about those experiences and others in a recent podcast with Jan Swift, host of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
Terzotis oversees the daily operation of The Advocate’s three newspapers in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Acadiana, plus 11 weeklies. Owned by John and Dathel Georges, their vision is to preserve The Advocate’s well-established and respected Louisiana brand while maintaining traditional journalistic values, both in print and online.
You can listen to the podcast here. Or you can watch video from the podcast here.
To sign up for future podcasts from Discover Lafayette, click here.
