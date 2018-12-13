Locally owned restaurant and bar Burgersmith will open its sixth location in August when it opens at 240 Saint Nazaire Road in Broussard.
Work on the 4,000-square-foot location has begun, said Angie Doyle, the company's director of marketing and administration, and the building's design will be similar to the newest location at Highland Road and Old Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
"We're excited about this," Doyle said. "We're excited about moving into the area. Broussard is an up-and-coming area and a good place for us to grow our brand."
Burgersmith, which serves hamburgers, sandwiches and beers along with their own twists on bar food, opened its first location in Burgersmith opened in August 2009 at 1314 Camellia Blvd. by Russ Umbricht. It now has three locations in Baton Rouge and one in Denham Springs.
Each restaurant employs around 30-40 part-time and full-time employees, Doyle said.