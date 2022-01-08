Ryan Aymond and her husband, David, recently bought their 2,185-square-foot newly built home in Green Farms neighborhood in Broussard. She designed much of the house, a customized version of another house that was under construction.

The house that was her inspiration, she noted, was beautiful, but the process of her house becoming a reality was not as rosy. Like many homes that were built last year, the project hit all sorts of snags, from the skyrocketing price of lumber to worker shortages to tiles stolen off the job site. At one point, two electricians fell through the roof of their garage.

The end result? The final price came in $30,000 over budget. Less than half was upcharges that they added, but the rest, she said, was beyond their control, including a $40,000 spike in lumber costs.

“Just all sorts of things,” Aymond said. “Thankfully we had the money and we could still pay the note. God blessed us this year. He really has.”

That’s because their story started off way better. In the current real estate market, it’s very good to be the seller, and when the Aymonds put their 1,500-square-foot home just north of Gloria Switch Road on the market, potential buyers literally lined up to see it. The house had 13 offers in 24 hours, and a bidding war ensued.

The house was under contract in one day. It sold for $10,000 higher than the list price, ultimately softening the blow of the increased cost of building the new house.

“We didn’t mind in the end paying because we knew this was our forever home,” Aymond said. “We waited a long time to build it, and it was everything that we wanted in it. We thought of every little detail. We’re happy. Our builder has been amazing.”

The Acadiana real estate market was that explosive in 2021, but it wasn’t just the incredible buyer demand that kept the industry buzzing. The home construction sector had a year like no other, with a record 1,165 homes built in Lafayette Parish, topping the previous high-water mark in 2014.

Thanks still to incredibly low interest rates that date back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, buyers flooded the market, and home builders went into high gear. Previously, construction numbers had been sliding, falling to as low as 710 homes built in 2019.

All that has changed. Not only were homes built at an eye-popping pace, but the price shot up as well. The average new build sold for $273,660 last year, also an all-time high and nearly $20,000 higher than in 2019, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.

Now, the industry can barely handle the demand, said Bill Schoeffler, last year’s president of the Acadiana Home Builders Association and owner of Schoeffler Built Homes.

“It was definitely a good year, but a very strange year in a lot of ways,” he said. “It was kind of frustrating with the supply chain issues, the labor issues and a super hot market and you can’t capture the sales you need because you can’t perform the work in the time you need to turn it over. There’s been a lot of challenges, but it’s been good in essence.”

So many supply issues have followed. Getting windows ordered for a home, which previously took about two weeks, turned into 16-18 weeks. As in Aymond’s case, contractors were often spread so thin they could only work on a house for a couple hours before going to the next one.

It’s even hard to find paint. Robbie Breaux with EXP Realty recalled how he advised clients to paint their house before putting it on the market, but even the paint store was hit with shortages.

“I can’t even make this stuff up,” Breaux said. “There’s a shortage everywhere. Everybody is running into this stuff. There’s a shortage of homes. There’s a shortage of vehicles. There’s a shortage of appliances. Some electrical outlet fixtures aren’t in, and you can’t get a hold of them. It’s just the strangest thing.”

The biggest curveball for the industry may have been the spike in cost of lumber, particularly plywood and oriented strand board, or OSB, a board often used in walls and flooring. A mid-year report from the National Association of Home Builders indicated the price of OSB jumped 510% between January 2020 and July 2021.

In Lafayette, Schoeffler noted the price for OSB jumped from $7 a sheet to $57. So when a typical home construction project takes 300-400 sheets, the cost skyrocketed $15,000.

“Turns out this house ends up costing me $25,000 more in materials,” he said. “First couple of houses out of the gates, I’ve got the eat profits. I tell my realtors I can’t use you anymore. Now I’m looking around saying, ‘Do I want to build any more spec (homes)?’ Then all of a sudden your supply goes down. It’s a whole big domino effect.”

All this is being driven by the sheer demand. Sales for all homes — existing and new builds — for the year in Lafayette Parish was 22.5% above last year’s pace through November. Much of it, Bacque noted, has been the entrance of millennials in the market, taking advantage of low interest rates that allow buyers to get more house for the same monthly mortgage payment.

At EXP Realty, Breaux noted, he’s had a diverse year of customers. Instead of usual buyers from within Louisiana or maybe Texas or Florida, buyers have come from Alaska, California, Georgia, Texas and Washington. The Alaska buyer, he noted, came for an oil field executive job for PHI: “I haven’t had an oil field executive in I can’t tell you how long,” he said.

“It (was) a great year for most people who are in the real estate business,” Bacque said. “The pandemic has not been an economic hindrance. It’s been an economic opportunity. I think that’s not going to be the new norm. Today’s gifts become tomorrow’s expectations. That’s what you have to guard against.”

All eyes are on the interest rates in 2022 and beyond and what effects it will have on the market. Freddie Mac reported average rates ticked up to 3.22%, the highest since May 2020, after falling below 3 earlier in the year.

Construction rates could still be high in the first of the new year with the same hot spots in the parish leading the way. The Youngsville market has traditionally been the hottest, but through September the numbers were even higher with nearly half of all home builds in areas between Verot School Road and U.S. Highway 90.

But that market is getting tougher, Shoeffler noted. Two construction permits there cost him $8,500 recently, something that would have cost $1,000 about 10 years ago. Stricter flood zone requirements are also making it harder for builders, he said, and the city is taking land out of commerce to address flooding issues.

“As a builder, I want to stay away from Youngsville,” he said. “They’re taking so much land out of commerce. They’re going to paint themselves in a box and not realize it. They’ve created a huge, fantastic tax base and have that beautiful sports complex, but all of a sudden they’re going to realize they’re out of real estate. They’re going to be in trouble.”