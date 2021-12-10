Benoit Gallery Indigenous Art has relocated to 1402 N. University Ave.

Owner Bryant Benoit opened the location last week after completing an interior remodel of the 1,700-square-foot building, Benoit’s wife, Joey, said. The gallery, which first opened in 2013, was previously in downtown Lafayette at 532 ½ Jefferson St. but closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last spring.

The building had been empty for some time and was most recently used as a church.

Benoit’s paintings have been sold worldwide and featured in art markets and festivals across the U.S. One of his paintings was used on the cover of the latest CD from zydeco musician Keith Frank.

A grand opening celebration will be held at a later date, Joey Benoit said.