Just in time for the cold weather, authentic Japanese ramen has come to Lafayette as Katsu Ramen Bar opened its doors at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Owned by Japanese immigrant Yuna Huang, Katsu Ramen Bar is scheduled to open Tuesday but has held soft openings every day since Thursday. The response has been so good, she said, that it closed early every day as demand has far outstripped their supply.
“We make the broth for our ramen 12 hours ahead of time,” Huang said. “We made 150 bowls Thursday and 200 bowls Friday, and we still ran out and had to close early.”
Starting Tuesday, Katsu Ramen Bar open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The soft openings are so they can determine how much ramen they need to make the night before.
Huang said she wanted to open the restaurant to offer food from her home country. She wanted to offer food beyond the usual sushi bars and hibachi grills while showing off real ramen.
The menu also includes okonomiyaki, or Japanese pancakes, rice and noodle bowls, yakitori and pork buns. The bar will include sake and both American and Japanese beers.
The restaurant has 10 employees, including its head chef who is also from Japan, but will hire more if demand remains high, Huang said.
