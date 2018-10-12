David Savoie, of Crowley, vice president and large ag corporate sales manager for Sunshine Quality Solutions, was recognized by the LSU Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness Alumni Association as its outstanding alumnus.
Savoie received his undergraduate degree in agribusiness from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and master’s degree in agricultural economics from LSU. He has worked in the farm equipment industry since 1981. He also is a graduate of the LSU AgCenter Agricultural Leadership program. He is a past president of the Crowley Rotary Club, the Deep South Equipment Dealers Organization, the St. Michael Elementary School Board and the Notre Dame High School Board.
The Louisiana Realtors Association Leadership Academy, with sessions focused on leadership skill development, the Louisiana Legislature and advocacy, diversity, community service, communication styles and team-building, has graduated from the area Lori McGrew and Tim Skinner, both of Keaty Real Estate Co., Lafayette. Southeast Louisiana area graduates are Leo Desselle, Pennant Real Estate, Macon Mayeux, Keller Williams Red Stick Partners and Kendra Novak, Novak Realty LLC, all in Baton Rouge; Donna Harris, Shirley Kirby & Associates, Denham Springs; Leigh Moss, Keller Williams Realty First Choice, Prairieville; Betsy Birdsong, Birdsong Realty Group, Metairie; Mark Boline, New Orleans Relocation LLC, New Orleans; Jonathan Cerruti, Jack Stumpf & Associates Inc., Harvey; Caroline Freeland, Keller Williams Realty Services, Mandeville; and James Hebert, Latter & Blum Inc./Realtors, Thibodaux.
The Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents recognized Acadia Parish team membrers Megan Sarver, Kayla Segura and Mary Beth Leonards for a Southern Region Promotional Piece team award.
National award recognitions were Veronica del Bianco, AgCenter state 4-H volunteer specialist, for individual promotional piece and a four-member team of Janet Fox, 4-H youth development department head, Randy LaBauve, AgCenter communication specialist, Christine Bergeron, AgCenter 4-H camp director, and Xavier Bell, LSU graduate student, for outstanding video program.
The Louisiana Farm to School Program received the Farm Credit MarketMaker Innovation Award at the 20th annual National Value Added Agriculture Conference as part of the 2018 National Direct Agricultural Marketing Summit in Arlington, Virginia. The award recognizes outstanding efforts by state and local MarketMaker programs that contribute to the development of local and regional food systems and help farmers connect to new market opportunities.