Mortgages down 11% in Lafayette in Q4
Mortgages have dropped in the Lafayette region and could continue as interest rates have ticked upward.
The number of loans for a home in the Lafayette area dropped by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, the second straight quarter to decrease, according to data released from RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions.
The decreases follow trends happening statewide and around the country. Baton Rouge and New Orleans reported year-over-year decreases, while nationwide the mortgages for home purchases dropped 11% from the third quarter.
Interest rates have risen in recent weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage bounced back to 4.16, topping 4% for the first time in nearly 3 years.
The Federal Reserve’s recent move to raise short-term rates and signaling further increases means mortgage rates should continue to rise over the course of the year.
The Lafayette MSA had 1,167 mortgages secured for residential property in the fourth quarter, down from 1,349 in the third quarter and 1,452 in the second quarter, which was the highest since interest rates fell to historic lows at the start of the pandemic.
The number of mortgages secured for refinancing also dropped nearly 9.3% to 1,393 in the Lafayette area and remains nearly 20% below the previous year’s total. Refinancing skyrocketed to nearly 3,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when rates first dropped and tailed off to 1,867 in the first quarter of 2021, data shows.
Overall, lenders issued $1.06 trillion worth of mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2021, data shows. That was down quarterly by 9% and annually by 7%. Both decreases in the dollar volume of loans were the largest since the early part of 2019.
“The receding volume of business for the residential mortgage industry is now showing up across all major categories of loans and appears to be more than just a temporary slide,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM. “The ebbing wave of refinance loan that started in early 2021 has fully spread to home-purchase and home-equity lending.”
Acadia chamber names president & CEO
The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce has named Megan Malmay Duhon as president and CEO.
Duhon, who had been serving in an interim capacity since December after Amy S. Thibodeaux resigned last year, was first hired by the former Crowley Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and has worked for the past 7 years with her predecessor to transition into the current parishwide chamber.
"Her work ethic and dedication to the organization for the betterment of the businesses and economic development, has proven that she can continue the efforts set forth for a better Acadia Parish,” chamber board chair Jeremiah Meck said. “We are looking forward to the impact she will make for many years to come."
Duhon earned a bachelor’s and master's in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.