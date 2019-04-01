Tommy Guilbeau and Jim Lambert work with people who have been accused or convicted of committing crimes. The two spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Along with fellow attorney, Paul Hebert, they will be speak on behalf of the Friends of the Humanities at the Hilliard Art Museum’s Lunch and Learn Series at noon Friday in conjunction with the exhibition "Slavery, The Prison Industrial Complex."

Guilbeau, a prominent criminal lawyer who has handled seven death penalty cases, witnessed the execution of one of his clients, Dalton Prejean. Lambert for years has been involved with Kairos Prison Ministry, whose mission is to “share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives of incarcerated persons and their families, so as to assist them in becoming loving and productive citizens of their communities."

While Angola has welcomed Kairos for 25 years, it was only in February 2018 that the Louisiana Department of Corrections allowed death row to be exposed to the loving message of Kairos. Lambert has been meeting with 10 death row inmates on a spiritual basis at Angola on behalf of Kairos since last February.