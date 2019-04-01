Tommy Guilbeau and Jim Lambert work with people who have been accused or convicted of committing crimes. The two spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Along with fellow attorney, Paul Hebert, they will be speak on behalf of the Friends of the Humanities at the Hilliard Art Museum’s Lunch and Learn Series at noon Friday in conjunction with the exhibition "Slavery, The Prison Industrial Complex."
Guilbeau, a prominent criminal lawyer who has handled seven death penalty cases, witnessed the execution of one of his clients, Dalton Prejean. Lambert for years has been involved with Kairos Prison Ministry, whose mission is to “share the transforming love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to impact the hearts and lives of incarcerated persons and their families, so as to assist them in becoming loving and productive citizens of their communities."
While Angola has welcomed Kairos for 25 years, it was only in February 2018 that the Louisiana Department of Corrections allowed death row to be exposed to the loving message of Kairos. Lambert has been meeting with 10 death row inmates on a spiritual basis at Angola on behalf of Kairos since last February.
Acadiana Business Today: Shuttered Walmart joins retail graveyard on Lafayette's north side; leaders seeking alternatives; From Acadiana to Greenville: What we can learn from another city's past
Death of a SuperCenter: Shuttered Walmart joins retail graveyard on Lafayette's north side; leaders seeking alternatives
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the Destiny of Faith church. The story has been corrected.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 50 people from Lafayette are in Greenville, South Carolina, this week, to see if there's anything they can learn …
Crowley fast food institution PJ's Grill will be leaving its home of 27 years to venture across North Parkerson Avenue into a bigger building …
Acadian Companies executive vice president Eddy Dupuis has been named as the company’s new chief financial officer following the retirement of…
Talking death penalty in Louisiana on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Attorney, prison ministry talk about their experiences working with inmates
Tommy Guilbeau and Jim Lambert work with people who have been accused or convicted of committing crimes. The two spoke with Jan Swift of the D…