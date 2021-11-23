New commercial
None filed.
Commercial additions, alteration
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 6904 Johnston St., owner, Alpha Auto Sales; description, none listed; applicant, Glynn Hux; contractor, self; $20,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 1522 Carmel Drive, owner, JPG Academy; description, third floor; applicant, same; contractor, Reverent Construction Services; $75,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 200 St. John St., owner, Holy Family Catholic School; description, addition; applicant, Architects Alliance of Acadiana; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $143,000.
OFFICE: 302 Marcon Drive, owner, Chuck LeBlanc; description, none listed; applicant, Patricia Pullin Malcombe Construction; $600,000.
OTHER: 703 Mardi Gras Road, Carencro; owner, American Tower Co.; description, dish; applicant, Sarah Oetken; contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $35,000.
OTHER: 205-211 W. Vermilion St., owner, 201 W. Vermilion LLC; description, facade; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $70,000.
OTHER: 100 Exposition Drive, owner, American Tower Co.; description, dish; applicant, Sarah Oetken; contractor, Test Electric Inc.; $35,000.
OFFICE: 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 102; owner, Athleta; description, interior demolition; applicant and contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $38,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 2968 Johnston St., owner, Kartchner's Specialty Meats; description, interior demolition; applicant and contractor, Doug Miller; $2,000.
New houses
207 Rue Fosse, Kent and Lisa Duhon, $0.
509 Espasie Drive, Youngsville, Hunter Tujague, $486,000.
210 Waterhouse Road, Darren and Sara Carte, $396,000.
2635 Fieldspan Road, Duson, Robert Gordy, $310,500.
132 Green Oaks Drive, Louis and Anne Nix, $297,000.
101 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $229,500.
112 Murphy Lane, DSLD, $171,000.
520 Kaiser Drive, Quality Builders of Lafayette, $198,000.
602 E. Vermilion St., Bucks and Bears Investment, $135,000.
608 E. Vermilion St., Bucks and Bears Investment, $135,000.
300 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $225,000.
206 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $247,500.
113 Bird of Paradise Lane, DSLD, $225,000.
107 Bird of Paradise Lane, DSLD, $319,500.
112 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.
104 Orchard Park Ave., LR Mitchell Construction and Development, $341,000.