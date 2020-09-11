New commercial

5G SMALL CELL: 200 Energy Parkway, Lafayette; AT&T Small Wireless Facility, owner; Karen Douglass / Mastec, applicant; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $8,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., Lafayette; Lafayette Dental Office, owner; description, site development and shell; Tarr Group LLC, applicant; Sahene Construction LLC, contractor: $275,895.

Commercial additions/alterations

MEDICAL OFFICE: 2807 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Dr. Opal Office, owner; NCM Contractors Inc., applicant and contractor; $20,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 201 Energy Pakway, Lafayette; Jeremiah Supple, owner; description, adding wall with double door on third floor; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $8,000.

SWIMMING POOL: 2201 Verot School Road, Lafayette; The Vincent, owner and applicant; BH Shreve LLC, contractor; $180,362.

New houses

100 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Clifton Bolgiano; $396,000.

122 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

118 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $184,500.

625 Elysian Fields Drive, Lafayette; Greatwood Homes LLC; $580,500.

419 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Alrefaey, Haky & Mariam; $369,000.

214 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $301,500.

614 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $378,000.

110 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

414 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

412 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

400 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

104 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

102 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.

110 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

205 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

117 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

103 Bird Of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.

127 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.

100 Cezanne Drive, A, Rayne; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $193,500.

415 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

107 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

100 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

100 Cezanne Drive, Rayne; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $193,500.

425 Langlinais Road, Youngsville; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $580,500.

1766 Sawmill Highway, Breaux Bridge; Manuel Builders; $247,500.

1428 Ridge Road, Duson; Devin Alleman; $85,000.

118 Fair Grounds Drive, Lafayette; Peter Nguyen; $346,500.

118 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.

211 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

206 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

207 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Acadiana Home Builders LLC; $459,000.

107 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.

116 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

294 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $256,842.

Acadiana Business Today: Feds kick in $10 million for University Avenue corridor project

View comments