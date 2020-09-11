New commercial
5G SMALL CELL: 200 Energy Parkway, Lafayette; AT&T Small Wireless Facility, owner; Karen Douglass / Mastec, applicant; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $8,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., Lafayette; Lafayette Dental Office, owner; description, site development and shell; Tarr Group LLC, applicant; Sahene Construction LLC, contractor: $275,895.
Commercial additions/alterations
MEDICAL OFFICE: 2807 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Dr. Opal Office, owner; NCM Contractors Inc., applicant and contractor; $20,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 201 Energy Pakway, Lafayette; Jeremiah Supple, owner; description, adding wall with double door on third floor; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $8,000.
SWIMMING POOL: 2201 Verot School Road, Lafayette; The Vincent, owner and applicant; BH Shreve LLC, contractor; $180,362.
New houses
100 Kingfisher Drive, Lafayette; Clifton Bolgiano; $396,000.
122 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
118 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $184,500.
625 Elysian Fields Drive, Lafayette; Greatwood Homes LLC; $580,500.
419 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Alrefaey, Haky & Mariam; $369,000.
214 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $301,500.
614 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $378,000.
110 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
414 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
412 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
400 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
104 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
102 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
110 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
205 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
117 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
103 Bird Of Paradise Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.
127 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $252,000.
100 Cezanne Drive, A, Rayne; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $193,500.
415 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
107 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
100 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
100 Cezanne Drive, Rayne; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $193,500.
425 Langlinais Road, Youngsville; Jeff Wood Construction LLC; $580,500.
1766 Sawmill Highway, Breaux Bridge; Manuel Builders; $247,500.
1428 Ridge Road, Duson; Devin Alleman; $85,000.
118 Fair Grounds Drive, Lafayette; Peter Nguyen; $346,500.
118 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.
211 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
206 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
207 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; Acadiana Home Builders LLC; $459,000.
107 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $207,849.
116 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
294 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $256,842.
Acadiana Business Today: Feds kick in $10 million for University Avenue corridor project
The U.S. Dept. of Transportation is providing $10 million to finish the final two phases of the University Avenue improvement project, Sen. Bi…
A California-based manufacturer will open operations in north Lafayette in a $5.1 million investment that will create 67 jobs at an average sa…
Target plans to increase the number of Black employees by 20% throughout the company over the next three years, company officials said Thursda…
Hotels in Lafayette Parish may be filled to capacity in the week after Hurricane Laura as displaced Lake Charles residents and utility work cr…
Keep Louisiana Beautiful has elected as its board chair Samantha Bonnette, a marketing and development manager for the Shreve Memorial Library…