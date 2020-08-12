A Lafayette tech company was ranked 50th in the Inc. magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest-growing U.S.-based privately held businesses.

360ia, which sells and develops automated marketing software for small businesses, finished in the top tier after reporting 5,826% growth between 2016 and 2019.

Frankie Russo, founder and chief executive officer of 360ia, said it was exciting to make the list. His company, which employs 75 people in Lafayette and India, saw revenue jump up from $300,000 in 2016 to about $15 million in 2019.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This is an important milestone, we’ve never gotten anything like this,” Russo said. “You work so hard as an entrepreneur and you want to serve the company.”

Adeline Clothing Boutique, another Lafayette company, was ranked at 166 after reporting 2,360% growth since 2016. The company sells women’s clothing online, with most items priced between $19 and $60.