Three Lafayette-area companies made this year’s Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.
360ia made the list for a third straight year, this time being ranked 387th for a growth rate of 1,245%, the website reported. It was ranked 50th last year after it grew over 3,000%.
360ia, which has about 75 employees between its offices in the Chase Bank tower in downtown Lafayette and in India, offers technology used by auto dealerships, TV stations and cable companies to track customer buying habits of big-ticket items. Frankie Russo is the company's founder and CEO.
Others to make the list were:
- Ace Specialties, ranked 614th after posting a growth rate of 783%. The Lafayette business specializes in custom-made apparel and merchandise and made national headlines during the 2016 presidential campaign for producing the “Make America Great Again” hats that were made popular by Donald Trump. Company CEO Christl Mahfouz, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, predicted in 2017 that the 1 million mark for hats would be hit this summer in a shipment from her company. The company brought in more $21 million in production and shipment of the now-iconic hats and other product back then after Mahfouz got the contract after making a pitch in person to Trump at Trump Tower.
- Superior Contract Cleaning of Scott, ranked 1,202th after reporting growth 402%. The company, founded in 1997 by Rinea Blanchard, specializes in large commercial site cleaning and remediation services.