Registration is now open to attend Innovate South, a three-day networking and educational event, in downtown Lafayette Nov. 13-15.
Innovate South, held during National Entrepreneur Month, is an evolution of Opportunity Machine’s Innovation Conference, Rally Marketing’s annual Social Media Day event and Cox Business’ Get Started Medical Pitch Competition.
Nov. 14 and 15 will be “Startup and Small Business Day” and “Digital Marketing Day” under the Innovate South umbrella. The medical pitch competition, a partnership with Lafayette General Health, is a live forum and pitch competition that includes a $20,000 cash prize.
To register, visit innovatesouth.org to secure a spot.