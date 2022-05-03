Sales on median-priced single family homes in the Lafayette area in the first quarter had the lowest profit margin among smaller-sized metro areas in the country.
Data from national real estate data firm ATTOM Data Solutions shows homes sold at 16.6% profit rate, part of a trend of lower profit rates in markets in the south and Midwest regions of the country. It was just ahead of the Shreveport-Bossier area at 17%.
Gross profits on a typical home sale in the Lafayette market remains high at $29,000, a 58% jump from a year ago.
Profit margins nationwide dipped to 47.2%, the first quarterly decline since 2019 and down from 51.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking the largest drop since 2011, data shows. It’s also a sign that the real estate market is slowing down amid inflation and rising interest rates on a mortgage.
“Home prices simply can’t continue to go up as rapidly as they have for the past few years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “The combination of higher prices, rising mortgage rates, and the highest rates of inflation in 40 years may be pricing some prospective buyers out of the market, which means we may begin to see lower sales numbers. Ultimately, as affordability worsens, price appreciation should slow down, and we may even see modest price corrections in some markets.”