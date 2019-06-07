Lafayette-based restaurant Poke Geaux will open its fourth location next month when it opens a Lake Charles restaurant.
The new location will be at 4740 Nelson Road, Suite 200. Poke Geaux co-owner Todd Buteaux said he and co-owner Andy Suhandi are excited to bring a new, healthy food option to Lake Charles.
"Lake Charles is a city that's definitely growing and has a lot of businesses popping up," Buteaux said. "There wasn't a poke place in Lake Charles when we started this process, and just like in Lafayette, it's a city that's big enough and we wanted to bring more variety."
Poke is a popular Hawaiian dish made with raw diced fish over a bed of rice, vegetables and other ingredients and mixed with a sauce. Many call poke "sushi in a bowl," although customers can also get it in a wrap.
Poke Geaux opened its first location in February 2018 4302 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 102 before opening a second location at 2668 Johnston St. last September. It also has a location in Houma.