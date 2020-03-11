Total taxable sales in Lafayette Parish topped $500 million in January, the first time total sales topped that mark in the first month of the year.

The parish ended at $509,315,971, which exceeded the previous high mark of $487.3 million set in January one year ago, according to data released Tuesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. That’s a 4.5% increase from last year and a 13.75% increase from 2018.

That’s coming off a 2019 in which the parish reported $6.34 billion in retail sales, just shy of the high-water mark from 2014.

“As a barometer of consumer confidence, it is encouraging to see retail sales continue an upward trajectory as the first economic indicators of 2020 are being reported,” said Gregg Gothreaux said. “LEDA will monitor local indicators as worldwide economic markets feel the effects of current health concerns. Taxable sales is a concurrent indicator that adjusts at the same time as the overall economy.”

The biggest rise in sales in the city of Lafayette came in the restaurant industry, data shows. Restaurants recorded $35.7 million in sales in January, the highest recorded for that month since at least 2010 and up form the $32.7 million one year ago and $28.65 in January 2018.

That came after restaurants recorded $36.7 million in sales in December, the highest total since 2010.

The city recorded $89.5 million in food purchases, which was up from the $83.8 million one year ago and the $78.7 million on January 2018.

Total taxable sales were up 3.3% in the city of Lafayette and 26% in the parish’s unincorporated areas, data shows. Sales were also up in Carencro (8.32%) and Youngsville (5.61%) while down in Broussard (14.97%), Duson (4.88%), and Scott (2.77).

Hotel/motel receipts in January totaled $5,444,693, down slightly from January 2019.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.