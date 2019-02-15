National retailer Payless ShoeSource will file for bankruptcy later this month and close all of its approximately 2,300 stores, Reuters reported Friday morning.
Payless has three locations in Lafayette — one at 111 Willow St., another inside the Acadiana Mall and another at the River Marketplace shopping center at 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 100. It also has locations in Opelousas and New Iberia, five in the Baton Rouge area and nine in the New Orleans area.
Payless declared bankruptcy in April 2017 ago and closed nearly 400 stores in attempts to stave off closing and restructure its debt, a move which cut its debt from $800 million to $400 million. There is a chance that a buyer could decide to scoop up the struggling company, which would possibly save the chain, but they have been unsuccessful in finding a buyer over the past two years.
Payless Shoesource is not the first big retailer to go under in the area in the past year. Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September and closed its Lafayette location at the end of June. Sears also narrowly avoided liquidation back in January.
The closing at the Acadiana Mall comes just after Things Remembered announced it will close its store there this week and Gap closed its Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic stores last month.