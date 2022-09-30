ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

MEDICAL: 5521 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, multi-tenant buildout with one suite for Symetrie Medical Spa; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $1.25 million.

OTHER: 129 Youngsville Highway, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, The Yard; $39,500.

OTHER: 122 James Comeaux Road, description, tenant renovation at existing building; applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, none listed; $0.

HOSPITAL: 427 Heymann Blvd., description, re-roofing Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace Inc.; $398,782.

HOSPITAL: 439 Heymann Blvd., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace Inc.; $398,782.

New commercial

None filed.

Commercial demolition

None filed.

New residential

308 Rubria St.: LA Consultants, $189,000.

115 Cavu Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $194,850.

103 Torrenova Circle: Hammerhead Homes, $324,000.

411 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $217,260.

107 Belle Helene Court: homeowner, $546,030.

213 Adry Lane: Manuel Builders, $207,090.

116 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $224,370.

201 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $210,420.

117 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $187,380.

402 Stanwell Ave.: DSLD, $215,640.

107 Santa Marta Drive: DP Construction, $141,030.

108 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $223,650.

110 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $235,260.

112 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.

124 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.

126 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $224,730.

128 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $245,520.

200 Hammer Lake Run, Broussard: CJS Custom Builders, $1.1 million.

120 Lakes Edge, Broussard: AM Design, $205,000.

Tags

View comments