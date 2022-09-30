Interior alterations
MEDICAL: 5521 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, multi-tenant buildout with one suite for Symetrie Medical Spa; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $1.25 million.
OTHER: 129 Youngsville Highway, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, The Yard; $39,500.
OTHER: 122 James Comeaux Road, description, tenant renovation at existing building; applicant, Ziler Architects; contractor, none listed; $0.
HOSPITAL: 427 Heymann Blvd., description, re-roofing Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace Inc.; $398,782.
HOSPITAL: 439 Heymann Blvd., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace Inc.; $398,782.
New commercial
None filed.
Commercial demolition
None filed.
New residential
308 Rubria St.: LA Consultants, $189,000.
115 Cavu Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $194,850.
103 Torrenova Circle: Hammerhead Homes, $324,000.
411 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $217,260.
107 Belle Helene Court: homeowner, $546,030.
213 Adry Lane: Manuel Builders, $207,090.
116 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $224,370.
201 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $210,420.
117 Crescent View Lane: DSLD, $187,380.
402 Stanwell Ave.: DSLD, $215,640.
107 Santa Marta Drive: DP Construction, $141,030.
108 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $223,650.
110 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $235,260.
112 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.
124 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.
126 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $224,730.
128 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $245,520.
200 Hammer Lake Run, Broussard: CJS Custom Builders, $1.1 million.
120 Lakes Edge, Broussard: AM Design, $205,000.