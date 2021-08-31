Portions of Jefferson Street will close to vehicle traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.
Police will divert traffic away between Vermilion and Cypress Streets between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. each night to reduce traffic and promote a better experience for cyclists and pedestrians in downtown Lafayette, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.
The cross streets will remain open for through traffic and could be used for drop-off and pick-up points for Uber and Lyft drivers.
Cities across the country have experimented with closing streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, Begnaud said. Data shows greater consumer interest at restaurants on pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly streets that limit vehicle traffic.
Motorists can park elsewhere downtown, including the 500-space Vermilion Garage or at public parking lots on Cypress, Garfield or Vermilion streets.
“The goal is to for users to feel more comfortable and safer in the context of enjoying nightlife,” Begnaud said. "We appreciate the cooperation of Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department to pilot this initiative that we have seen work well in other cities. Our office will be assisting with assessing outcomes to determine next steps.”