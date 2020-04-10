Issued March 30-April 3
Commercial additions/alterations
HOTEL/MOTEL: 1718 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Redtop Property LLC and Lowa La Properties, doing business as Red Roof Inn - Mitul Patel, owners; description, reroof; Five Star Pro LLC, applicant; Five Star Roofing, contractor; $49,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government; description, reroof; Schoeffler & Bourdier Architects, applicant; Pellerin & Wallace Inc., contractor; $80,400.
OFFICE BUILDING: 2206 Moss St., Lafayette; Keylon Bruno, owner, applicant and contractor; description, used-car lot private garage addition, adding exterior; $5,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 3263 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette: Byran Miller, owner and applicant; description, Millers Formals; Premium Builders & Construction, contractor; $40,000.
Commercial demolitions
HOTEL/MOTEL: 1801 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; The Gentlemens Club, owner and applicant; The Demolition Doctor, contractor; $0.
HOTEL/MOTEL: 1805 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; The Royal Inn, owner and applicant; The Demolition Doctor, contractor; $100,000.
New houses
403 Mallard Drive, Lafayette; Roderick Cawthorne; $283,500.
7011 Cameron St., Duson; Stellco LLC; $198,000.
201 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
109 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
206 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.
