Issued March 30-April 3

Commercial additions/alterations

HOTEL/MOTEL: 1718 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Redtop Property LLC and Lowa La Properties, doing business as Red Roof Inn - Mitul Patel, owners; description, reroof; Five Star Pro LLC, applicant; Five Star Roofing, contractor; $49,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government; description, reroof; Schoeffler & Bourdier Architects, applicant; Pellerin & Wallace Inc., contractor; $80,400.

OFFICE BUILDING: 2206 Moss St., Lafayette; Keylon Bruno, owner, applicant and contractor; description, used-car lot private garage addition, adding exterior; $5,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 3263 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette: Byran Miller, owner and applicant; description, Millers Formals; Premium Builders & Construction, contractor; $40,000.

Commercial demolitions

HOTEL/MOTEL: 1801 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; The Gentlemens Club, owner and applicant; The Demolition Doctor, contractor; $0.

HOTEL/MOTEL: 1805 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; The Royal Inn, owner and applicant; The Demolition Doctor, contractor; $100,000.

New houses

403 Mallard Drive, Lafayette; Roderick Cawthorne; $283,500.

7011 Cameron St., Duson; Stellco LLC; $198,000.

201 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.

109 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.

206 San Sebastian Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $189,000.