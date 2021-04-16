The Louisiana Travel Association honored 21 graduates of the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy, designed to equip participants with knowledge and skills to strengthen their organizations and the statewide tourism industry.
Graduates are William Bloom, Louisiana Office of Tourism; Holly Cope-Lynn, city of Broussard; Gina dePingré, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau; Nancy Dessens, Renaissance Publishing in New Orleans; Jill Dryden, The Advocate in Baton Rouge; Kathryn Shea Duncan and Kaitlyn Gallegos, both Visit Lake Charles; Lindsey Fruge, Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau; Pamela Hayes and Bill Sherman, both Office of the Lieutenant Governor; Jessica Hebert and Amber Slinin, both LBA Hospitality; Tara Lusignan and Abbey Palagi, both New Orleans & Co.; Lizzie Moss, Myrtles Plantation; Steven Perrilloux, Historic Riverlands; Brittany Perrin, Airboat Adventures; Mike Roebuck, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Julie Rogers, DeSoto Parish Tourist Bureau; Anna Strider, St. Tammany Parish Tourist Commission; and Jerianne Fitzgerald Thomas, Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced four manufacturing plants in Louisiana are among 95 facilities nationwide to earn Energy Star certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries.
The four are commercial bread and roll baking facilities Flowers Baking Co. of Baton Rouge LLC, Flowers Baking Co. of Lafayette LLC, Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans LLC and petroleum refining company Marathon Petroleum Corp. in Garyville.
By strategically managing their energy use, the 95 Energy Star-certified plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills — equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, the EPA said. They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes. Energy Star provides manufacturers with resources for improving the energy performance of manufacturing plants.