Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Caddo: 251825, HA RA SU108; Scott 29-20 HC, July 2, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FSL & 1280' FEL, SEC 29-T17N-R16W. PBHL:330' FNL & 440' FEL, SEC 20-T17N-R16W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250223-EXPIRED).

Caddo: 251826, HA RA SU108; Scott 29-20 HC, July 2, Greenwood-Waskom, Comstock Oil & Gas, 308' FSL & 1299' FEL, SEC 29-T17N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 1320' FEL, SEC 20-T17N-R16W.

Concordia: 251824, Simpson et al, July 2, Wildsville, Wilcox Energy Co., 1124' FNL & 1436' FEL OF SEC 12-T7N-R6E.

DeSoto: 251818, HA RA SUN; Ben H Land 8-5 HC, July 1, Holly, GEP Haynesville, 370' FNL & 2110' FWL OF SEC 17-14N-14W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1493' FWL OF SEC 5-T14N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251819, HA RA SUN; Ben H Land 8-5 HC, July 1, Holly, GEP Haynesville, 370' FNL & 2130' FWL OF SEC 17-T14N-R14W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 2573' FWL OF SEC 5-T14N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251820, HA RA SUN; Burford Land 8-5 HC, July 1, Holly, GEP Haynesville, 786' FSL & 429' FEL OF SEC 8-T14N-R14W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 1654' FEL OF SEC 5-T14N-R14W.

DeSoto: 251821, HA RA SUN; Land & Knowles 8-5HC, July 1, Holly, GEP Haynesville, 403' FNL & 89' FEL OF SEC 18-T14N-R14W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 413' FWL OF SEC 5-T14N-R14W.

Jefferson Davis: 251827, Lilly Young, July 2, Welsh, Bayou Star Energy, S 00 D 00' 35" W 472.95' FROM NE/COR OF SEC 27, THENCE N 89 D 24' 33" W 2,332.53' TO LOC IN SEC 27-T9S-R5W.

Sabine: 251828, HA RA SUO; Tristar 1&12-9-11 HC, July 3, San Miguel Creek, Indigo Minerals, 295' FNL & 2166' FWL OF SEC 1. PBHL: 2550' FNL & 1672' FWL OF SEC 12.

St. Charles: 251822, EMC Fee A, July 2, Bayou Des Allemands, LLOX, S 65 D 42' E 17,120' FROM NGS MON. "DE JEAN", SEC 20-T15S-R20E. PBHL: S 69 D 54' E 4,233' FROM SL, SEC 21-T15S-R21E.

St. Charles: 251823, EMC Fee A, July 2, Bayou Couba, LLOX, N 20 D 39' W 12,664' FROM NGS MON. "COUBA", SEC 2. PBHL: S 52 D 26' E 2,262' TO PROP BHL, SEC 2.

Weekly well info by parish