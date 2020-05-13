John W. Bordelon was named board chairman at Home Bancorp Inc. and Home Bank.
Bordelon has been president and chief executive officer for the company since its inception in 2008 and in the same role for the bank since 1993. He replaces Michael P. Maraist, who retired from the board and the bank in accordance with the mandatory retirement provision of the company’s bylaws.
Maraist was named director emeritus for the bank.
“John has done a tremendous job leading Home Bank over the past decades,” said Chris P. Rader, chairman of the company’s corporate governance and nominating committee. “His ability to attract and develop an incredibly talented team of bankers has ensured that our company is able to deliver a high level of service to our customers.”
“As board chair, John understands the importance of providing sound governance and risk oversight. His vast banking experience provides our Board with the key leadership insights banks need during these ever-changing and challenging times.”
Bordelon joined Home Bank in 1981 and served in several leadership positions. He has served on the board for Community Foundation of Acadiana, Southwest Medical Center, United Way of Acadiana, Louisiana Open, Ascension Day School, Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the University of Louisiana’s Athletic Foundation Advisory Committee. He was chairman of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce and co-founded the Ragin Cajun Athletic Foundation.
“I’m honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead our Board of Directors,” said Mr. Bordelon, “It is due to their leadership and the tremendous work of our employees that we have such a strong company. We are committed like never before to taking Home Bank to even greater heights by creating exceptional customer experiences day after day.”