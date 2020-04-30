The owner of one shopping center on Lafayette’s north side has bought the Karam Shopping Center at the corner of Willow Street and the Evangeline Thruway for $3.15 million, land records show.
Dallas-based TCP Realty Services, which also owns the Parkway Plaza shopping center at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the Evangeline Thruway, bought the shopping center earlier this month from Brixmor Property Group, a national real estate firm based in New York, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
TCP, which bought Parkway Plaza in 2017, also owns commercial developments in Lake Charles, Leesville, Baton Rouge and Slidell along with a handful of properties in Texas.
The Karam Shopping Center has three tenants, Super 1 Foods, DD’s Discounts and OP Beauty Supply. Super 1’s lease for the property, which was for 20 years with some five-year renewal options, is up for renewal next year, land records show.
Super 1’s parent company, Brookshire Bros., still owns property along Louisiana Avenue just north of Interstate 10 that it bought in 2015 for $1.65 million, records show.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.