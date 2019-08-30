John T. Nesser III, the co-founder, manager, co-chief executive officer and director of All Coast LLC in Lafayette since 2013, has been appointed as the non-executive chairperson of the board of directors of Texas-based Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nesser has served as a director on publicly traded Thermon's board since June 2012.

All Coast, which acquired Hercules Offshore Domestic Liftboat Fleet in 2013, owns and operates liftboats for the offshore oil and gas market in the Gulf of Mexico. Nesser retired as executive vice president and chief operating officer of McDermott International Inc. in 2011, having previously served in various senior management roles, including as general counsel, chief administrative officer and chief legal officer. He served as a managing partner of Nesser, King & LeBlanc, a New Orleans law firm, which he co-founded in 1985. He is a member of the LSU Law Center board of trustees. He holds bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in finance, and a juris doctorate from LSU.