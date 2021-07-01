CLB The Community Bank will open a Carencro location after it bought property there last month and could expand to other locations in the Lafayette market.
The Jonesville-based institution, which entered the Lafayette market last year, bought the 1.5-acre property at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway in the Center Square shopping center from Castille Real Estate Co. for $832,000, documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court show.
Officials with the bank, which changed its name from the Catahoula-LaSalle Bank in 2019, hope to begin construction later this year. The move could be one of a series of buildings for small bank.
Its current location is 2701 Johnston St., Suite 101.
“It’s obviously a booming area,” said Chris Tassin, the bank’s information security officer. “We just felt it was time. It was time to expand out. Lafayette was a good place for us to start. We are definitely community-focused. That’s our goal.”
The Carencro location will be the bank’s seventh, and will be the second bank to establish a presence in Carencro in recent months. Opelousas-based St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank opened in the old MidSouth Bank location on Veterans Drive last year.
CLB The Community Bank is a small bank with less than 1% of the market share in the Alexandria MSA as of June 2020, FDIC records show.