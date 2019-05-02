Joint venture partners LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette and Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri, are purchasing from SSM Health the assets of one home health agency and one hospice agency in Mexico, Missouri, and one home health agency in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The purchase agreement is expected to be completed by June 1, with the partnership assuming management responsibility. The price was not disclosed.
LHC Group expects annualized revenue from the joint venture of about $5 million and that it will not materially affect its 2019 earnings per share.
The three providers will change names and operate as Central Missouri Home Health and Central Missouri Hospice, respectively.
The acquisition supports LHC Group’s strategy of working with joint venture partners to expand their service capacity and capability in key markets.