New commercial

BAR/LOUNGE: 425 Jefferson St., Lafayette; description, fire damage repair for downtown studio; Alvin Noel, applicant and contractor; $5,000.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Progressive Insurance, owner; description, The Summit third floor; Hammy Davis, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $263,000.

New Homes

103 Moondance Lane, Lafayette; Russ Wilson Custom Construction LLC; $405,000.

205 Le Violon Road, Lafayette; John and Nancy Nunez; $189,000.

104 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

106 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $310,500.

511 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

200 Old Pottery Bend, Lafayette; Justin Jenkins Building & Remodeling; $319,500.

414 E. Evergreen St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $135,000.

237 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

211 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $265,500.

