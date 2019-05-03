New commercial
BAR/LOUNGE: 425 Jefferson St., Lafayette; description, fire damage repair for downtown studio; Alvin Noel, applicant and contractor; $5,000.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Progressive Insurance, owner; description, The Summit third floor; Hammy Davis, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $263,000.
New Homes
103 Moondance Lane, Lafayette; Russ Wilson Custom Construction LLC; $405,000.
205 Le Violon Road, Lafayette; John and Nancy Nunez; $189,000.
104 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
106 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $310,500.
511 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
200 Old Pottery Bend, Lafayette; Justin Jenkins Building & Remodeling; $319,500.
414 E. Evergreen St., Lafayette; Starr Builders; $135,000.
237 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
211 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $265,500.
