SLCC is actively shifting its training opportunities to meet education and business trends.
The college is examining programs that may need to be added to meet demands in nursing, welding, general studies, HVAC, automotive, commercial truck driving and culinary arts, said Vincent June, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, while speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The pandemic has ushered in more funding sources to help students meet their tuition, including the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the state’s “Reboot Your Career” initiative that provides retraining for people eight to 12 weeks and the M.J. Foster Promise Program .
The “Reboot Your Career” program provides short-term retraining for unemployed workers looking for high-wage career pathways at reduced tuition at Louisiana’s community and technical colleges.
The Aspen Institute recently named SLCC one of the 150 institutions out of over 1,000 eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges, for the second straight year.
SLCC was awarded a $1.16 million federal grant that will focus on providing college admissions and support services to underserved populations within the southern region of the college’s service area. specifically Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary parishes.