LEDA honored for pandemic response
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s local COVID-19 response was recognized as the best project or policy analysis supporting federal, state or local initiatives by the Council for Community and Economic Research and the LMI Institute.
The C2ER awards program recognizes the contribution of research activities to the success of local, regional or state community, economic and workforce development initiatives.
Once the statewide stay-at-home order was issued on March 23, 2020, representatives from LEDA and Lafayette Consolidated Government acted quickly. Within days, LEDA established remote connectivity with LCG, developed a comprehensive resource guide and trained staff to remotely answer calls made to LCG’s 311 system.
More than a dozen LEDA employees answered calls to provide the most current COVID-19 information including where to find personal protective equipment, unemployment filings for businesses and employees, SBA loan application assistance, reopening and operation guidelines, and Lafayette’s Safe Shop program. In the seven months the hotline was open, LEDA answered 1,626 direct calls.
“LEDA has a long history of working diligently to provide the best information and resources to our business community,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “This initiative and partnership with LCG are a stellar example of LEDA’s staff anticipating the needs of our businesses and working quickly to meet those needs.”
The Rusted Rooster restaurant closes
The Rusted Rooster, 105 St. Landry St., has closed.
The owners announced on Facebook the business closed after 10 years. The restaurant will start serving breakfast items on Saturdays at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park.
The closure was sooner than expected due to issues with the building’s air conditioner, the post read.
“Ideally, we wanted to make this announcement and spend the last month or so serving up your favorites and saying our see-you-laters,” the post read. “This could not have come at a worse time, but sometimes you have to embrace change and move on.”
Pizza Village to open in Breaux Bridge
Pizza Village will open a Breaux Bridge location and have plans to open franchised restaurants across the Gulf South region, company officials announced.
The popular Lafayette eatery that marked its 50th anniversary last year will build a 4,500-square-foot location at the corner of Rees Street and Lakes Boulevard. It will feature a bar/patio area, drive-thru access along with an open kitchen concept similar to the Moss Street location.
Construction is expected to start at the end of the year, officials said.
Pizza Village will also offer its brand as franchised operations that could range from central Texas to the Florida panhandle. It will also open company-owned and operated stores as part of the expansion.
Founded by James “Buddy” Tarpley and Glenn Landry, Pizza Village offers thin and crispy pizza with its own seasoned tomato sauce. It has locations at 1935 Moss St. and 2340 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Architecture firm with offices in Hammond, N.O. opens
An architecture firm with offices in Hammond and New Orleans has opened a Lafayette location.
Holly & Smith Architects opened in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St., Suite 208.
The move is a chance for founders Jeff Smith and Michael Holly, graduates of then-University of Southwestern Louisiana, to return to Acadiana after establishing an award-winning firm in southeast Louisiana, the firm announced.
Geoff Gjertson, a professor of architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be the studio director.