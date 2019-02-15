For months, Ken Bobbs tried to keep things going.

He kept open the two ice cream shops — Sub Zero and Professor Bob Beans Coffee and Ice Cream Lab — that he and his wife of 22 years owned and operated in Lafayette.

But in September, about five months after Kathy's unexpected death, he decided to close Professor Bob Beans at the shopping center at Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Kaliste Saloom Road.

Kathy Bobbs, who was president and CEO of Women’s and Children’s Hospital, had worked at her office just across the street from the ice cream shop for 18 years before her death in April.

It was just too close for the grieving widower.

“I didn’t like visiting it much, being that close in proximity to all the triggers,” said Bobbs. “That kind of made it a pretty easy decision to not want to be in that location in that part of town. You’re reliving it over and over. It never goes away when you’re married to someone for a long time.”

Bobbs opted to close that location and focus on his other store, Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, which was across town at 2916 Johnston St.

Kathy Bobbs' death shocked the community. She was involved in a number of community activities, including the United Way and One Acadiana. During One Acadiana’s annual celebration Wednesday evening, CEO Troy Wayman got emotional in discussing Kathy Bobbs, who would have been the group’s chairwoman this year.

“She and Ken enjoyed great success in their professional, entrepreneurial and community activities,” said Leona Boullion, interim CEO at Women’s and Children’s Hospital. “(That) success was made possible by the resilience, effort and talent both brought to every endeavor. I have little doubt that, strengthened by their time together, Ken will continue that legacy.”

Lafayette hospital president and community leader Kathy Bobbs dies unexpectedly at 59 Kathy Bobbs, a longtime leader in the Acadiana healthcare and business communities, died unexpectedly Saturday at age 59 — a "profound loss" f…

Now with only one store to operate, Bobbs plans to close Sub Zero and resurrect Professor Bob Beans on Johnston Street. Along with architect Brent Fricke, he will redesign with store with a science theme that he expects to appeal more to children, with brighter colors to give customers the feeling like they’re walking into a science lab.

Staff there will continue to make ice cream with liquid nitrogen.

“It’s kind of appeals to them with the professor,” Bobbs said. “Our design here, even more so with the original Bob Beans, will be more kid-centric. A little more playful with the designs.”

Once that happens, Bobbs will hand the store over to his son, Chris Castille. Bobbs will spend more time with his five children and 13 grandchildren, including a four-month-old who was born after his wife died.

He also plans to be an international tour director in places like Alaska, Canada and Europe.

“I like rafting, hiking and that sort of stuff,” he said. “I will let the kids know my schedule well in advance. I won’t be tied to any profession or job.”