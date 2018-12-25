Gerald Judice - Judice Inn in Lafayette LA from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
When Judice Inn first opened in Lafayette on April 5, 1947, World War II had just ended and Johnston Street was a newly paved two-lane road.
Alcide and Marc Judice opened the hamburger stand after the two served in the war. The two had decided they wanted to do more than work on the farm with their 15 siblings, and they opened the stand with about five choices that incorporated a secret sauce created by their aunt.
Gerald Judice, current proprietor of Judice Inn, told the history of the restaurant and more to Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week. You can list to the podcast by clicking here.
Gerald Judice joined his uncle, Al, as a manager during his sophomore year at USL when his dad suffered a series of strokes. Intending to just remain a few years, he’s never left his role as manager, even though he graduated in business and could have ventured out as a financial consultant.
After 71 1/2 years, the restaurant's menu remains the same. And the secret sauce remains a secret.