The Lafayette Economic Development Authority could have a new president and CEO today.

The agency’s 12-member board of directors will meet at 4 p.m. today to discuss the four remaining candidates and take a final vote on the decision to replace outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, according to the meeting agenda.

The final four candidates are:

Monique Boulet, chief executive officer of the Acadiana Planning Commission.

Verdell Hawkins, economic development manager at Gulf Power Company in Pensacola, Florida.

Mandi Mitchell, assistant secretary, Louisiana Economic Development.

John O’Toole, executive director at Beaufort County (South Carolina) Economic Development Corp.

The board will go into executive session to discuss the “character, professional competence or physical or mental health” of the four before taking a vote to determine the final two candidates, the agenda indicates. Board members will then take a final vote of the two.

Boulet has led the APC since working 2016 and worked with local governments to establish the agency, which has a $2.4 million budget and 18 employees. Hawkins was named his position in 2018 and manages the Pensacola, Florida-based company's efforts to attract new companies, jobs and additional tax revenue to northwest Florida.

Mitchell was named assistant secretary in 2015 and manages initiatives and programs related to legislative and congressional relations, community competitiveness, small business services and state economic competitiveness. O'Toole has been in his position since 2017 and had led an agency that has landed $250 million in capital investments and 943 jobs announced for Beaufort County.

The position will pay an annual salary $250,000 plus benefits, according to a job listing.