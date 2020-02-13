The Lafayette Downtown Development Authority has asked to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the creation of five economic development districts in the city.
Attorney Lester Gauthier filed the petition for intervention Wednesday on behalf of Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as the Downtown Development Authority.
The former City-Parish Council by ordinance created the five economic development districts which give the City Council, acting as the government authority of the districts, the ability to impose taxes to generate revenue that will be used for development inside each district. The council, in January, agreed to enter intergovernmental agreements with outside entities representing each EDD. Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who proposed the districts, said he would sign the agreements before he left office Jan. 6.
His replacement, Mayor-President Josh Guillory, spoke out against creation of the EDDs.
Six individuals filed a lawsuit in December alleging officials did not follow proper advertising procedures before adopting the ordinances, so they should be nullified. They include real estate developers Jeremiah Supple, Tim Supple and Mark Tolson; developer Keith Kishbaugh, who ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for Lafayette Parish Council and filed a failed lawsuit against the City-Parish Council in 2019 over an ordinance related to a 2018 charter amendment; conservative radio talk show host Carol Ross; and Ross Little Jr., a Republican Party representative and officer in Citizens for a New Louisiana.
Gauthier said he filed the petition to intervene "to protect the interests of the DDA."
"The DDA asserts that it would be harmed if the ordinance were declared to be invalid by reason of the fact it has already signed a cooperative endeavor agreement," he said Wednesday.
The agreement was signed by Robideaux, City Council Chairman and Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District Chairman Pat Lewis, and DDA CEO Anita Begnaud Jan. 3, the petition states.
"Such an invalidation of the ordinance referenced will result in the loss of anticipated economic benefit to the downtown" area, it states.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said last week the city obtained an extension in which to file a response to the original lawsuit.
The City Council members, he City Council members, acting as the boards of the economic development districts, is scheduled to hold public hearings Feb. 18 on the economic development districts.
The five districts include:
- Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority
- University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie
- Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development
- Northway Economic Development District (around Northgate Mall) and Pride Opportunity Developers
- Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment.