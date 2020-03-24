Pizza Hut wants to hire 30,000 more people for permanent positions at its restaurants nationwide as the once-struggling company has had a sharp increase in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which has six Lafayette locations and others in Carencro and Youngsville, needs more drivers to meet the increase in demand for delivery but also needs cooks, shift leaders, managers and virtual call center agents, the company announced Monday.
The hiring process will be expedited to get drivers on the road in only five hours, officials said.
“Given the increased demand we’re seeing for delivery, we’re hiring new team members to help us feed America,” said Kevin Hochman, president of Pizza Hut U.S. “Whether through contactless delivery, curbside pickup, or carryout, we’re here to serve oven-hot pizza however customers want to get it.”
Pizza Hut, owned by YUM! Brands, reported a decline in same stores sales in the fourth quarter, reports show, while losing market share to Domino’s, which has consistently reported growth in traffic. Shares of YUM! stocks have rebounded in recent days to just over $66 a share Tuesday morning. It was up to $119 in September.
A Connecticut-based group has bought 26 Acadiana-based Pizza Hut locations from local franchisee Brent Stolzenthaler as part of a deal involvi…
Connecticut-based ADT Pizza owns the 26 Acadiana-based Pizza Hut locations after buying it from from local franchisee Brent Stolzenthaler in 2018.
