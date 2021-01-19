American Airlines will offer direct flights out of Lafayette Regional Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina starting April 2.
The airlines made the announcement Monday that it will offer daily flights at 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on the 63-seat CJR-700, including nine first-class seats, company officials said.
Passengers can start booking flights now.
“Having robust air service is critical to achieving economic development success in Lafayette,” airport director Steven Picou. “We value our partnership with American Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in our community. We have been wanting to add a second east coast destination for quite some time, and CLT was a prime candidate.”
American will continue its daily flights out of Lafayette to Dallas-Fort Worth International. American has pulled back on some of its international flights and added a number of domestic ones, reports indicate.
“We look forward to introducing our second largest hub, CLT, to customers in Lafayette,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning. “Flights to CLT introduce several new connections up and down the east coast and internationally as customers begin to resume travel.”
Lafayette Regional ended 2020 with less than half the passenger count of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Departing passengers, however, increased each month since September, while the arriving passenger total in December reached 11,802, the largest amount since the pandemic began.
Lafayette Regional Airport offers passengers over 15 departures or arrivals a day to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Houston through airline partners American, Delta and United.