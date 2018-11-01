Home health and hospice care company LHC Group Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $21.2 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $10.9 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.
The Lafayette company late Wednesday said earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.
Net service revenue missed analysts' forecasts at $507.0 million compared with $269.7 million in third-quarter 2017. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.2 million.
LHC reaffirmed expectations of full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion.