A robotic hip surgery procedure is relatively new but is expected to lead to betters outcomes for patients.
Dr. Malcolm Stubbs, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, spoke about the procedure with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette about the robotic surgical assistant, called ROSA, and the robotic hip surgery procedure that Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital has recently added.
Robotic procedures have become effective in avoiding misalignment and getting a tight fit based on the patient’s anatomy, Stubbs noted, and studies have already shown a reduction in patient pain and reduced length of hospital stays.
The use of robots during surgery began in the late 1990s and early 2000s and become common in the last decade. The surgeon is still performing the surgery, but a robot helps with precision, flexibility and control.
Stubbs’ clinic, the Lafayette Bone and Joint Clinic, is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, which is owned by Stubbs and 33 others physicians. It was founded by the late Dr. John Cobb and his colleagues to better direct patient care from start to finish with its own team of medical professionals.