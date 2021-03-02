Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that closed in 2015, will open in its new physical location off Kaliste Saloom Road on Wednesday, owners said.

The popular brand will open in the former Dix Daiquiris location at 101 Liberty Ave., said Gus Rezende with Social Entertainment, which bought the building last fall. The restaurant is owned and operated by Lafayette restauranter Collin Cormier.

Owners announced last week it was accepting applications for full and part-time positions.

“A huge congrats to my friends Collin Cormier and (his wife) Jasmyne Johnson Cormier and the entire Viva team for the vision, the hard work and the execution,” Rezende wrote.

Cormier operated Viva La Waffle as a food truck but closed it in 2015 just after opening Pop’s Poboys in downtown Lafayette. The restaurant will feature savory and sweet items folded in a Brussels style crisp waffle, including the Rosceaux (buttermilk fried chicken with spicy honey drizzle), the Figgy Piggy (local fig preserves, prosciutto, goat cheese and arugula) and the Caprese (fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, pesto mayo and balsamic drizzle).

Other items will include garlic butter waffle fries and sweet potato fries with cinnamon and sugar.