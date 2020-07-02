The current Chili’s Bar & Grill on Ambassador Caffery Parkway is up for sale as construction on the new building nearby nears completion.
Brinker International, parent company of Chili’s, is listing the 5,563-square-foot building at 3405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway for $1.35 million, records show. The company is moving out of that and into a building under construction at 4301 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Construction on the 5,741-square-foot building began last fall on the site of the former O’Charley’s, which abruptly closed in March 2017.
Multiple attempts to reach a Brinker spokesman were unsuccessful.
Brinker signed a land lease in June with property owner San Francisco-based RB River IV LLC for 10 years with four five-year renewal options attached for property at that same address, according to documents filed in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court’s office.