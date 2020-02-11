A master plan project to create a road map to revitalizing downtown Opelousas is underway and residents are being asked for input on how to save the city's main streets.
The first of a series of meetings is planned to for 6 p.m. March 3 at City Hall to get community input on the master plan as well as explain the Opelousas Downtown Development District's ideas for revitalization.
“Downtowns are the heart for any community. Downtown Opelousas is no exception to this. In fact, in many ways, Downtown Opelousas serves as a heart for St Landry Parish and beyond," said Bill Rodier, CEO/director of St. Landry Economic Development.
The ODDD has selected the Center for Planning Excellence, a statewide nonprofit planning organization to develop the master plan, which will center around a campaign of community and business engagement while also laying out tangible projects and a timeline for implementing the recommendations of the public to "help realize immediate impacts."
“The international economic development trends are shifting and we are starting to see huge success in older cities that prioritize infill and revitalization over large scale recruitment and new developments," said Taylor Lormand, project director and economic development specialist for St. Landry Parish. "We have studied this model and its success and it is truly a perfect fit for the ODDD district. Our focus for this plan is to revitalize downtown Opelousas by creating an accessible, inclusive, vibrant district where businesses and professionals can thrive."
The Master Plan focuses along highways 190 and 182 and expands to the boudaries of the ODDD. Rodier said the ODDD will be collaborating with the Opelousas Main Street Board and the Opelousas Historic District Board as well.
Some of the highlights of the proposed master plan include:
- Designing and installing an interactive community engagement project in the downtown community to build interest and gain input. This is scheduled to last two weeks.
- Evaluating the potential for reuse and redevelopment of buildings and properties downtown as well as the fiscal impacts of these potential developments.
- Incorporating green infrastructure elements into the streetscape and public spaces to help manage storm water and provide additional community benefits such as visual amenities and native pollinator habitat.
Portland, Oregon-based land use planning firm Fregonese Associates and Baton Rouge-based CARBO Landscape Architecture are also involved in the master plan development process.
For more information, contact Taylor Lormand at St. Landry Parish Economic Development at 337-581-6182.