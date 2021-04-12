Ashley Mudd wants to ensure everyone has an opportunity and the support to find their voice as a community leader.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Mudd, who is executive director of the Leadership Institute of Acadiana, says it’s her mission to build leaders in the community. LIA hosts the Leadership Lafayette and the Lafayette Junior Leadership programs and other similar ones for people who unable to make the year of commitment.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Since 1987, Leadership Lafayette operated under the auspices of the former Lafayette Chamber of Commerce which is now known as One Acadiana. Former Chamber President Rob Guidry started the program after hearing of it in his travels networking with other chamber execs around the country, Mudd said.

The first class, officially named “Class One,” calls itself the “premier class.”

Program tuition is $2,000 to participate in Leadership Lafayette, LIA encourages participation from various professions: police officers, teachers and other fields outside of the stereotypical banker, lawyer, or business owner.

LIA also offers Intro Lafayette, a two-day civic leadership class that offers presentations from “local business, civic and community leaders on the past, present and future potential of our region.” Participants are given an overview of the region’s history and culture and it is a good way for new residents to get immersed in what makes our community unique.

Acadiana Onboard offers workshops in nonprofit governance for board members to learn more about fiscal governance, their role as a board member, and how to encourage diversity and inclusivity. Participants do not need to be a member of One Acadiana to take advantage of these programs.

Lafayette Junior Leadership has been a beloved component of the LIA and is in the process of being revamped