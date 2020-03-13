Joey Breaux is area director of operations for Wendy's, which began serving breakfast March 2 at 17 of its Acadiana locations and others nationwide.
I was born in Kaplan and raised in Meaux before moving to Abbeville after high school. I started my first job, a summer job, as a high school junior shortly after our Wendy’s location in Abbeville opened for business. The management team I worked with when I started had a huge influence on me continuing my path with Wendy’s and making a career working in the quick service restaurant industry. My biggest influences in my path in the QSR industry are my first general manager who promoted me into management, my district manager who promoted me into the general manager role and most recently my current franchisee.
My career in the QSR industry started as an ambitious teenager shortly after turning 16 as a crew member at the Wendy’s. At the time I didn’t realize it would become a career, but shortly after graduating from high school I was offered a position in management. I have been fortunate enough to work my way up from store management to multi-unit management and most recently the director of operations for my franchisee, Haza Foods of Louisiana. The Wendy’s brand has always done a great job of rewarding people like myself with career growth and development. I have enjoyed working with people throughout the years who share the same passion for customer service.
In Acadiana many of our guests have been asking about breakfast for a while now, and Wendy’s has been working to introduce this across America. We have received a lot of great feedback from our guests on these new menu items since breakfast launched. We have received the most feedback on the Breakfast Baconator, sausage biscuits and gravy, oatmeal bars, homestyle potatoes and our Frosty-ccino.
We have been getting orders for our Breakfast Baconator daily. The Wendy’s Baconator inspired the Breakfast Baconator sandwich, which is a combination of a fresh-cracked egg, six strips of Applewood smoked bacon, one square breakfast sausage patty and two slices of American cheese all topped with a Swiss cheese sauce between two premium buns. For anyone who said you can’t have a Baconator for breakfast, they were wrong.
Over the last decade we’ve seen consumers shifting their breakfast occasions away from home and giving more of those breakfast occasions to restaurants. Wendy’s saw this as an opportunity to find out what customers want from their breakfast and discovered that America is settling for the same tired, old stale breakfast and lacking fresh ingredients. They crave convenience and affordability but don’t want to compromise on flavor. Wendy’s applied that into the breakfast menu, giving fans tasty, convenient and better breakfast options. To position our system for success, Wendy’s had an open dialogue with franchisees and restaurants teams to ensure each restaurant is able to deliver great-tasting food to customers, especially those in a time crunch. We are excited to see our customers for breakfast at our 17 stores in the Lafayette area.
With this new breakfast timeframe, we did have to plan for employee growth because we start cooking and serving earlier in the day. However, we operate the drive-thru from 6:30-9 a.m. as this menu is designed for the on-the-go person looking to satisfy their breakfast needs, which made it more streamline for hiring. We tried to make it smart and efficient knowing we are a quick, easy stop on our customer’s way to kickstart their day. Wendy’s is always looking for individuals with career goals and talent and work hand in hand to ensure they align with Wendy’s aspirations.