Amanda Quebedeaux has been promoted to senior vice president and director of loan operations at MidSouth Bank, managing all loan department operations for its two-state franchise.
Quebedeaux, who has been with MidSouth Bank for 15 years and has almost 23 years of banking experience, has worked as a banking center manager, small-business lender and most recently mortgage originator. She also has been involved in mergers and acquisitions at the bank. The Grand Bay, Alabama, native relocated to Acadiana in 2001.
Bryan Estes has been named a lead designer at Angelle Architects LLC in Breaux Bridge, which has projects spanning the state from New Orleans to Baton Rouge across Acadiana to Lake Charles and into Cameron Parish.
Estes, who lives in Lafayette, was with Chase Marshall Architects in Lafayette, which also has an office in New Orleans. He earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in 1991 and has lived and practiced in Acadiana for more than 25 years.
Acadiana Business Today: With more than 9,000 employees, Waitr now poised to be a major player in the restaurant industry; Ollie's Bargain Outlet to move into old Toys R Us space
From ideas in Chris Meaux's notebook five years ago, Waitr now employs more than 9,000 and poised to be major player in the restaurant industry
Chris Meaux sat in a small conference room at Waitr’s Lafayette offices on a recent Tuesday, flipping through an old composition notebook, loo…
Ollie's Bargain Market, a closeout merchandise and excess inventory chain, will move into the old Toys R Us location at 5700 Johnston St. in F…
Danielle Trahan of Maurice is a mother of four who for five years trekked to either Lafayette or Abbeville on the weekends to buy doughnuts fo…
Acadiana newsmakers: Amanda Quebedeaux named senior VP, director of loan operations at MidSouth Bank
Amanda Quebedeaux has been promoted to senior vice president and director of loan operations at MidSouth Bank, managing all loan department op…
Commercial Additions/Alterations