Amanda Quebedeaux has been promoted to senior vice president and director of loan operations at MidSouth Bank, managing all loan department operations for its two-state franchise.

Quebedeaux, who has been with MidSouth Bank for 15 years and has almost 23 years of banking experience, has worked as a banking center manager, small-business lender and most recently mortgage originator. She also has been involved in mergers and acquisitions at the bank. The Grand Bay, Alabama, native relocated to Acadiana in 2001.

Bryan Estes has been named a lead designer at Angelle Architects LLC in Breaux Bridge, which has projects spanning the state from New Orleans to Baton Rouge across Acadiana to Lake Charles and into Cameron Parish.

Estes, who lives in Lafayette, was with Chase Marshall Architects in Lafayette, which also has an office in New Orleans. He earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in 1991 and has lived and practiced in Acadiana for more than 25 years.