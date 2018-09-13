The Broussard Chamber of Commerce will hold a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the The Madison Banquet & Reception Centre, 406 E Madison St.

Brent Henley with The Pyramid Group will be the guest speaker, and chamber officials will also unveil two new chamber concepts and brands.

Henley, according to the company's website, founded The Pyramid Group, an agency of the Wilson Learning Corporation, in 1980 and has since been the lead consultant assisting clients in increasing performance in sales, customer service, supervision, and leadership.

The meeting is free for members. To register, visit business.broussardchamber.net.

 

