A Denham Springs-based company has bought the La Quinta Inn on the Evangeline Thruway for $1.5 million, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
SSRP Investments, which lists Rajesh Patel, Amit Patel and Snehal Patel as managers on the secretary of state's website, bought the 140-room hotel at 2100 NE Evangeline Thruway earlier this month.
The buy comes after the group bought a La Quinta Inn on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge for $2.5 million also this month, earlier reports show.
CorePoint Lodging was the seller for both properties. The Irving, Texas-based company, which reported a net loss of $19 million in the second quarter, had 27 hotels under contract to be sold, which could generate over $100 million by the end of the year, according to company documents.
CorePoint owns 313 hotels in 41 states.
The Lafayette hotel was a Ramada Inn before being remodeled and rebranded as a La Quinta Motor Inn in 1985, court records show.
